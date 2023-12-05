Ron Paul Calls to Abolish WEF Ahead of Global ID Cashless Society Lockdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones breaks down the clips of heads of state exposing the dangers of CBDC lockdowns and calls to abolish the WEF.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/eu-committees-vote-in-favor-of-mandatory-interconnected-digital-patient-health-records-for-all-citizens/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ron-paul-the-real-problem-with-our-foreign-policy/