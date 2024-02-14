© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
Feb 13, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
ITALIAN MIGRANT GANGS RAPE 10, 11, 13 YEAR OLDS!
PRO PALI-TRANNY SHOOTS UP CHRIST-MONGER CHURCH!
BLACK MOM OVEN BAKES BABY - BUT NO MOLOCH MENTION!
AIRPORT SECURITY SWARM SKIPS BLOOD VOMITING PASSENGER!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4d6t0e-show-the-work-vs-work-the-show.html