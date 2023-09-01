“You are the unvaccinated, you are the problem!” – Fates of vaccinated people | www.kla.tv/26918

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the Corona pandemic and the
ongoing vaccination propaganda, there were several statements by politicians,
presenters and famous personalities in the media, which defamed the
unvaccinated population in the most evil way. Kla.TV brings numerous examples
in this broadcast, how thereby massive social pressure was exerted on the
population to get vaccinated. See in comparison the fates of prominent
vaccination victims, who followed the vaccination propaganda or gave in to the
pressure.
