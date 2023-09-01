BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“You are the unvaccinated, you are the problem!” – Fates of vaccinated people | www.kla.tv/26918
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
406 views • 09/01/2023

During the Corona pandemic and the ongoing vaccination propaganda, there were several statements by politicians, presenters and famous personalities in the media, which defamed the unvaccinated population in the most evil way. Kla.TV brings numerous examples in this broadcast, how thereby massive social pressure was exerted on the population to get vaccinated. See in comparison the fates of prominent vaccination victims, who followed the vaccination propaganda or gave in to the pressure.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26918


Watch supplemental full broadcast:
763 celebrities dead after Covid vaccine! www.kla.tv/25840

▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Statments from Vaccine-Injured People:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nRYrMXqg06LH/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUI6btH8Egnl/

https://www.kla.tv/25809


Statements in Mainstream-Media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2yeArP8qTs


https://corona-blog.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Ungeimpfte-sind-unglaublich-dumme-Menschen-Ulrich-Montgomery-IchHabeMitgemacht.mp4

https://corona-blog.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/IchHabeMitgemacht.mp4

https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/nur-geimpfte-und-genesene-keller-sutter-2g-ist-die-naechste-massnahme

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFZDQpdb5yY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2yeArP8qTs


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_Ys52Rglk4


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5HXi2oFJSU

Keywords
vaccinationunvaccinatedcoronavirusvaccine damagedvaccineharm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy