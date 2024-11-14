What do you consider good works?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #146; You can never achieve DIVINE GOOD from your flesh. The Apostle Paul instructed Titus to display the DIVINE GOOD (good works) while applying and teaching accurate Bible Doctrine while filled by GOD the Holy Spirit. Note the instruction seen in Titus 2, speaking upon GOOD WORKS.