The Ultimate Test of Faith is Happening Now (Judges 3)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
71 views • 6 months ago

God intentionally left behind numerous nations in order to test all those Israelites who had not experienced any of the wars in Canaan. They were left to test the Israelites to see whether they would obey the Lord’s commands or not, and a similar thing is happening today. The ultimate test is now taking place with the rise of many false teachings and strange doctrines. Are you going to pass the test? Or will you cave in to the pressure all around you?


Keywords
samsoncanaanitesbible storiesdeborahbible storygideonhittitesehudeglonshamgarothnielamoritesbible stories for kidsjudges 3judges chapter 3judges 3 sermonjudges bible moviegideon filmseglon king of moabisraelites did evil in the eyes of the lordperizziteshivitesmjebusitescushan-rishathaim king of aram naharaimjudges in bible
