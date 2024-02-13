Iranian Navy Firing a Ballistic Missile from the converted Container Ship 'Shahid Mahdavi' during Exercises

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian Navy firing a container based ballistic missile from the converted container ship 'Shahid Mahdavi' during exercises.
IRGCN Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri described Shahid Mahdavi as a multi-purpose long-range vessel that is fitted with a phased array radar and an advanced communications system. It can carry 41 tonnes of cargo that can include helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fast attack craft, long-range cruise missiles, and air-defence systems.