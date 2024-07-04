Despite Media Narrative Shift, Joe Is Still Done

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If one were to only read and listen to corporate media, they may think Democrats are done trying to replace Joe Biden. But a deeper dive into the sudden narrative shift points to a different scenario.
We discussed the likely replacement candidate, terrorist illegal aliens, and leftist racism on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show.