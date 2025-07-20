BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #8 Fauci Gets Shot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mamas News! This week we cover:
Venison Marinaded in Chemical Toxins with a Plastic Coulis.
Woke, gay Superman cancelled faster than a speeding bullet.
Moderna puts the irony into mRNA.Five-foot Fauci needs a booster.
In between, other subjects pop up as profusely as microplastics in canned fish.
This Week´s News Challenge:
This is the data on the recent flood in Aussie town Lismore compared to historical data; could this be a man-made disaster to prepare the way for a “smart city”? What similar nefarious activities are going on in your area in the name of “sustainable development”?
Justin and Brad’s Bonus Clown World Comedy Clip:
Jeremy´s Razors’ awesome anti-woke ad.
Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Justin, Keel, Stella, Jackye (mainly in producer mode) and special guest Known, Brad Binkley from the Propaganda Report.
News Item Links:
Venomous Venison and Soy Boys;
Gay Superman Encounters His Kryptonite;
Moderna’s Anti-Covid Shot Shot;
Fauci Gets Shot;
