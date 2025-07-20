BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #8 Fauci Gets Shot

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mamas News! This week we cover:

Venison Marinaded in Chemical Toxins with a Plastic Coulis.

Woke, gay Superman cancelled faster than a speeding bullet.

Moderna puts the irony into mRNA.Five-foot Fauci needs a booster.

In between, other subjects pop up as profusely as microplastics in canned fish.









This Week´s News Challenge:

This is the ⁠data⁠ on the recent flood in Aussie town Lismore compared to ⁠historical data⁠; could this be a man-made disaster to prepare the way for a “smart city”? What similar nefarious activities are going on in your area in the name of “sustainable development”?









Justin and Brad’s Bonus Clown World Comedy Clip:

Jeremy´s Razors’ awesome ⁠anti-woke ad⁠.









Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Justin, Keel, Stella, Jackye (mainly in producer mode) and special guest Known, Brad Binkley from the Propaganda Report.





News Item Links:

⁠Venomous Venison⁠ and ⁠Soy Boys⁠;

⁠Gay Superman Encounters His Kryptonite⁠;

⁠Moderna’s Anti-Covid Shot Shot⁠;

⁠Fauci Gets Shot⁠;









