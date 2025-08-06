BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are They Slowly Dying
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
300 views • 1 month ago

Are They Are Slowly Dying


Gen. 3:22 And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and “take also” of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever:


I want You to look at those two words “Take also” This is God talking to the heavenly counsel and those words imply that everyone within the sound of Gods voice AKA. Angels eat from the “Tree of Life


Gen 3:24  So he drove out the man; and he placed at the east of the garden of Eden Cherubims, and a flaming sword which turned every way, to keep the way of the tree of life.


So Adam and Eve were created eternal however the tree of life, even in the perfectly created state, required the Tree of Life (God) to sustain them? 


Perhaps Angels need the Tree of Life also? Now lets take a look at another passage,


