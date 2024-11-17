© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔻🇷🇺 WATCH HAMAS EXPLODE TANK in ballsy display by running up, directly in person placing the explosive device right on the Israeli tank in video above, and watching the glorious EXPLOSION tear it into shreds.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to make Lebanon a no-Merkava zone as well, targeting one of the tanks today in south Lebanon, causing it to crash and burn with crew inside (all casualties).
Video is taken right out of Jabalia camp in North Gaza, which Israel FAILED to capture at least 4 times - no matter how many times Israel tries to clear it out by KILLING civilians, they still get their tanks blown up in the end.
Source @Intel Republic
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/