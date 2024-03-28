BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Black Box Reveals Dali Pilot Called For Help Minutes Before Key Bridge Crash
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
138 views • 03/28/2024

NTSB Releases Data on DALI’s Black Box, Reveals No CCTV Footage Found, Sensors Cut Off and Turned Backed On, Voice Recorder Disrupted By Background Noise 


the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy announced the voyage data recorder known as the “black box’ was recovered from the DALI cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge early Tuesday morning.


On Tuesday evening, Homendy and NTSB investigator Marcel Muise held a press conference to reveal the data on the DALI’s black box, also known as the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR).


NTSB investigator Marcel Muise revealed there were about six hours of VDR on data and included a timeline of midnight to 6 am.


Before revealing the data on the VDR, Muise warned that the quality of the voice recording and radio data was hard to comprehend due to background noise.

Keywords
baltimoremarylandfrancis scott key bridgecollapse update
