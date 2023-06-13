BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Here's the PERFECT formula to UNCOVER far-left LIES
High Hopes
High Hopes
63 views • 06/13/2023

Glenn Beck


June 12, 2023


Hillary Clinton recently claimed that Florida is dangerous for people of color and for the LGBTQ+ community. Gavin Newsom recently said those protesting Target over its pride products are America’s true extremists. And, according to the mainstream media, a Florida school recently banned from its library the poem that Joe Biden used during his inauguration. So, what’s the ACTUAL truth to these claims? In this clip, Glenn pulls from the 1600s a formula that perfectly uncovers the far-left’s LIES. You may have learned about it in high school…it’s called the scientific method, and it’s a sure-fire way to determine far-left LIES from TRUTH. Watch this clip to find out how YOU can use the scientific method daily when sorting fact from political fiction...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gC2INspPdtw

