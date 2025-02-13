Yah's Misfits 12-21-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this portion, we discuss Jacob's trouble and his climax with Laban. We discuss Genesis 30-32. We finish with the sacred name of Messiah. Is it Jesus? Is there a "J" in the Greek alphabet? What is the meaning behind the name Yeshua? We know that that Yahuah's (The Father's name) has to be in His name. Does His Holy name mean Salvation? Is Messiah's name identical to Joshua in ancient Hebrew? We need to restore the Holy Names of the Father and Messiah in these latter days. This is a much see video!