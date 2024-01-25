Create New Account
Russian IL-76 plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes in Belgorod
The Prisoner
As the Russian heavy transport plane carrying several dozen Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed in Belgorod region, RT crew sums up all the information available for the moment.

Further Latest:

https://southfront.press/breaking-ukraine-shot-down-russian-il-76-with-65-ukrainian-prisoners-of-war-on-board/

Mirrored - RT

