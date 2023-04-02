The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The shortest of the four gospels, The Gospel of Mark, is an excellent recounting of the life and teachings of Jesus. Which is also remarkably consistent with what Matthew and Luke wrote in their gospel accounts. This is the first chapter of a fully illustrated/partially animated interpretation of the gospel according to Mark.