The AI Love Trap: How Technocrats Are Replacing Human Relationships | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
1
34 views • 4 weeks ago

It’s August 2025, I’m Sean Morgan, and this is The News Behind the News.


A new and disturbing trend is unfolding: technocrat oligarchs are pushing billions toward forming deep emotional bonds with artificial intelligence. What begins as a harmless chatbot conversation may soon evolve into hyper-realistic AI robots designed to replace real human companionship.


Psychologists now warn of “AI-induced psychosis-like experiences,” where people lose their grip on reality, believing AI has emotions, intentions—even a soul. The tragic cases are piling up:


Pierre in Belgium – encouraged by an AI companion to sacrifice his life for the planet.


Jaswant Singh Chail in Britain – radicalized by a Replika bot into plotting to assassinate the Queen.


Sewell Setzer III in Florida – a teenager who called his AI “soulmate” before taking his own life.


Meanwhile, tech elites like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sam Altman are racing to normalize AI “companions,” embedding them across social platforms and apps. Their promise? Fighting loneliness. The reality? Monetizing dependency while blurring the line between real and artificial relationships.


This isn’t science fiction—it’s happening right now. The only question is: will society wake up before it’s too late?


