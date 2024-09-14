BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom | Episode 1 — Public Orientation (RG911 / LC911)
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
36 followers
0
22 views • 8 months ago

Watch “9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom | Episode 1

Become Our Vital Partner and Co-Produce this historic film series with your partners RichardGage911 and the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry.

This is Episode #1 – 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom


More info:

911C2C.org https://911C2C.org

LCfor911.org https://LCfor911.org

RichardGage911.org https://RichardGage911.org



The full 30-episode series will be released to the public and, later, submitted to a New York Criminal Grand Jury. It’s a deep dive into the explosive evidence of the destruction of the three World Trade Center Skyscrapers on 9/11.


Featured are key witnesses and technical experts interviewed by architect Richard Gage, AIA, and insightful legal analysis by attorney Mick Harrison, Litigation Director of the Lawyers’ Committee, who advises the Jurors on the legal relevance of each component of the evidence and how they can be used to identify and indict the real perpetrators of 9/11!


The first 15 episodes expose the overwhelming and irrefutable evidence of the incendiary implosion of Building 7. We filmed on the steps of the US Supreme Court, US District Court, and in our DC Grand Jury board room with our stand-in Grand Jurors, using the best film crew in Washington DC !! The rest of the series dives straight into the explosive destruction of the Twin Towers.


And We’re Counting on YOU to Co-Produce this historic Film Series. Please make your one-time or recurring monthly donation TODAY: https://911C2C.org


Thank YOU from deep in our hearts,


Your grateful LC911 Board Members: Jane, Charlotte, Barbara, Bruce & Richard


P.S. If You’d like to send a check, please write it and mail to:


Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, Inc.

Attn: C2C Film

P.O. Box 14125

Arlington, TX 76094

Keywords
truthcourt911case
