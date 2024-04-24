BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blindspot 107 Election 24 - Bye Bye Freedom as parties promise MORE Statism in South Africa
Blindspot
Blindspot
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 12 months ago

Blindspot 107 - Election 24 - Bye Bye Freedom as parties promise MORE Statism in South Africa

Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

19/4/24

The other day, while trying to make heads or tails of the election manifestos launched like promissory notes stuffed with words conspiring to convince your X to land on their allotted box on the ballot, Blindspot stumbled on something. If a party doesn’t get enough X’s, no bums from its ranks will fill parliamentary and provincial legislature seats with expensive aftershave and flamboyant garments, carrying huge baggage containing hot air and unrealisable electioneering promises. Nevertheless, we digress. 


What did Blindspot stumble on while trying to make heads or tails of the multi-coloured political promissory raining down on the South African body politic? 


Put shortly, looking at the hot air of a list of parties, we came to the following shocking conclusion. 


With the exception of perhaps two parties, all the ostensibly incompatible party ideologies populating popular discourse, all of them share- and agree on one thing, being: 

STATISM. 


Every state is a despotism, be the despot one or many

Max Stirner

Keywords
electionglobalistsempty promisesstatismsouth africaanc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy