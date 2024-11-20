© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ACLJ: Trump's Appeal, Vivek Ramaswamy: Downsizing, Wendy Bell: Matt Gaetz, USA Watchdog w/Bo Polny | EP1388 - Highlights Begin 11/20/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v5rchae-ep1388.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 11/20 - Georgia Court Cancels Trump's Appeal Hearing
https://rumble.com/embed/v5oss4b/?pub=2trvx
***
Vivek Ramaswamy 11/20 - Downsizing the Government to Revive Self-Governance
https://rumble.com/embed/v5odpte/?pub=2trvx
***
Wendy Bell Radio 11/20 - Matt Gaetz Is Flushing Out the RINOs
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ozgp5/?pub=2trvx
*** 2:30
USA Watchdog 11/20 - Death and Rebirth of America - Bo Polny
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ourg8/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths