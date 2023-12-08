79 Zionist military vehicles were destroyed in just 3 days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement the al-Qassam Brigades, 79 Israeli military vehicles were destroyed during 72 hours in the attack zone in Gaza City. In one of the fierce clashes in the Shujaieya neighborhood, Hamas directly targeted several vehicles, launching anti-tank missiles and setting them on fire.
