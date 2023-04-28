Where U.S Weapons For Ukraine Are REALLY Going! w/ Sy Hersh

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

The Jimmy Dore Show

Apr 28, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow

The rampant corruption in Ukraine is no secret, but now more details are emerging about just how little of the U.S. tax dollars sent to Ukraine are winding up in grifters’ pockets. Journalist Seymour Hersh has uncovered evidence that a substantial portion of military hardware sent to Ukraine winds up being sold on the black market. Guest host Aaron Maté and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Hersh about the widespread graft in Ukraine and President Zelensky’s weak efforts to combat corruption. Seymour Hersh’s Substack: https://seymourhersh.substack.com Follow Aaron’s Substack here: https://mate.substack.com Follow Aaron on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AaronJMate Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/ Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-s... DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.