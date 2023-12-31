Create New Account
Col Magregor nails it - stop the bombing and killing in Gaza - Arrest the Trans Homo Comedian actor Zalenski - hang him on a light pole in Kiev so we can all watch him swing in the wind .
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago

The sooner they get rid of Zalensky the better.  Confiscate his property in Miami , sell it , and use the money to do something good for the homeless living in that area.  

