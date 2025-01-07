BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAXX poisoned woman's breasts grow from B to G cup
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
6 months ago

https://journals.lww.com/prsgo/fulltext/2024/12000/the__pfizer_boob_job___a_case_of_unexplained.52.aspx

"Summary: True parenchymal breast changes following COVID-19 vaccination are exceedingly rare. Equally rare are incidences of pseudoangiomatous stromal hyperplasia (PASH)–associated gigantomastia. The patient in this case report presented with both occurrences and experienced massive breast enlargement 1 week postadministration of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which worsened after her second dose. Definitive treatment was achieved through reduction mammoplasty, with the final pathology report confirming uniformly dense terminal duct lobular units with interspersed PASH units. The association between the COVID-19 vaccine, PASH, and breast hypertrophy warrants further investigation to comprehend the spectrum of reactions to the vaccine."

Breast: Case Report

The “Pfizer Boob Job”: A Case of Unexplained Gigantomastia

Balogun, Oluwatoba T. BMSc*; Osei, Beverley BHSc*; Armstrong, Kathleen A. MSc, MD*,†

Author Information

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery-Global Open 12(12):p e6399, December 2024. | DOI: 10.1097/GOX.0000000000006399

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

