VAXX poisoned woman's breasts grow from B to G cup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://journals.lww.com/prsgo/fulltext/2024/12000/the__pfizer_boob_job___a_case_of_unexplained.52.aspx
"Summary: True parenchymal breast changes following COVID-19 vaccination are exceedingly rare. Equally rare are incidences of pseudoangiomatous stromal hyperplasia (PASH)–associated gigantomastia. The patient in this case report presented with both occurrences and experienced massive breast enlargement 1 week postadministration of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which worsened after her second dose. Definitive treatment was achieved through reduction mammoplasty, with the final pathology report confirming uniformly dense terminal duct lobular units with interspersed PASH units. The association between the COVID-19 vaccine, PASH, and breast hypertrophy warrants further investigation to comprehend the spectrum of reactions to the vaccine."
Breast: Case Report
The “Pfizer Boob Job”: A Case of Unexplained Gigantomastia
Balogun, Oluwatoba T. BMSc*; Osei, Beverley BHSc*; Armstrong, Kathleen A. MSc, MD*,†
Author Information
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery-Global Open 12(12):p e6399, December 2024. | DOI: 10.1097/GOX.0000000000006399
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/