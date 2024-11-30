BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Situation in Tbilisi, Georgia - Firecrackers at Police
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
27 views • 6 months ago

Situation in Tbilisi 

The Euro-American Fanclub throws firecrackers at police. 

❗️ Protesters in Tbilisi set fire to the Georgian parliament building, a TASS correspondent reports. 

Protesters near the Georgian parliament are throwing firecrackers at the building, there have been brief fires, and smoke is rising, reports the correspondent of RIA Novosti.

 The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reports that the protest in Tbilisi is taking on a violent character. All available means are being used to disperse it. 

Adding: 

 JUST IN! French-born Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, also known as the ultimate foreign agent, stated that she will not step down from her position despite the expiration of her mandate, as she considers the parliament "illegitimate." 


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
