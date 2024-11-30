Situation in Tbilisi

The Euro-American Fanclub throws firecrackers at police.

❗️ Protesters in Tbilisi set fire to the Georgian parliament building, a TASS correspondent reports.

Protesters near the Georgian parliament are throwing firecrackers at the building, there have been brief fires, and smoke is rising, reports the correspondent of RIA Novosti.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reports that the protest in Tbilisi is taking on a violent character. All available means are being used to disperse it.

JUST IN! French-born Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, also known as the ultimate foreign agent, stated that she will not step down from her position despite the expiration of her mandate, as she considers the parliament "illegitimate."



