CNN commentator killed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
561 views • 12 months ago

CNN political commentator Alice Stewart killed by vax poison injections.

###

Hang in there!! It's worth it!! #vaccinated

7:59 AM · May 14, 2021

https://x.com/AliceStewartDC/status/1393219375285559297

Alice Stewart

@AliceStewartDC

What a blessing to be vaxxed and back in studio w/ @Acosta & @PaulBegala #CNN

https://x.com/AliceStewartDC/status/1398726137208094722

Alice Stewart

@AliceStewartDC

I am fully vaccinated. Not sure why others do what they do.

4:30 AM · Sep 10, 2021

https://x.com/AliceStewartDC/status/1436290902067138572

###

Alice Stewart, a veteran political adviser and CNN political commentator who worked on several GOP presidential campaigns, has died. She was 58.

Law enforcement officials told CNN that Stewart’s body was found outdoors in the Belle View neighborhood in northern Virginia early Saturday morning. No foul play is suspected, and officers believe a medical emergency occurred.

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” Mark Thompson, the network’s CEO, said in an email to staff Saturday. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Stewart was born on March 11, 1966, in Atlanta.

Stewart started her career as a local reporter and producer in Georgia before moving to Little Rock, Arkansas, to be a news anchor, she told Harvard International Review. She went on to serve as the communications director in then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s office before assuming a similar role for his presidential run in 2008.

Sat May 18, 2024

###

Jesus make up my dying bed........ Blind Willie Johnson

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=pWb4XcVwIeI

###

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

