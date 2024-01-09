Firstpost





Jan 9, 2024





Have Public Libraries Become Obsolete? Can they be Saved? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Have public libraries become obsolete? Almost a fifth of UK libraries have closed over the past decade.

In the last two decades, America's library visits have seen a 31% slump. In the last five years, 60 libraries have closed in South Africa.

This is a trend across the world.

That's because public libraries are underfunded.

Many face catastrophic budget cuts.

They are no longer sacred to knowledge thanks to digitisation.

Nostalgia is not enough to save libraries. So how can they be rescued? Palki Sharma tells you.





---





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

​

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_D4x1dwGMI