MEN OF LAW Podcast 7 with Rick Hill

In this episode Karl shifts gears to cover a major health issue by interviewing Rick Hill, a comedy writer, author and survivor of Stage 3 Embryonal Cell Carcinoma.

You’ll hear:

✅ About his eight hour surgery at Mayo Clinic

✅ Why he went to Mexico for a treatment not available in the U.S.

✅ How he has recovered and stayed healthy into his 70s





Rick's book TOO YOUNG TO DIE can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/Too-Young-Die-dramatic-nutrition/dp/B0F92XM3HY/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3AUSUPPVYJL8K&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.VfBt1NjLQZ8pdv9RlqTDGI7zoJ_zi_X4r6IOZizVyroKdK95glv-5v6Z8yqoMZlYlDTIKRwpISJ0Bsmf1BZh53fklHJlEQImpjh_9Nn_Kc4.efZUf4cAkFoadrJRo41Svh9f6Hi6pB50hdrvuB5x0p8&dib_tag=se&keywords=rick+hill+too+young+to+die&qid=1749061291&sprefix=rick+hill%2Caps%2C175&sr=8-1





