🔑 KEY POINTS: What Mike Martins Is Talking About 1. Elon Musk Is a “Poser” and Controlled Actor Mike sees Elon Musk not as a revolutionary, but as a calculated opportunist: Took government funding, grants, tax credits while identifying as a Democrat. Switched sides politically and started exposing issues only after benefiting from the system. Didn’t speak out earlier because it would’ve cost him funding. 🧠 "He would have lost his funding if he spoke up 10 years ago." 2. The “New Party” Musk Is Floating Is DOA Musk allegedly wants to start a new American political party, but Mike says: It will not work, and it’s not allowed to work. Refers to the Tea Party in 2012 as a cautionary tale. The IRS audited and shut down key Tea Party organizers. People went to jail. Concludes: There’s no space for a real third party that challenges elite structures. 🧠 “You’re not allowed to have a third party in America that’s going to gain ground. Period.” 3. Musk Is There to Mislead America—Just Like Trudeau in Canada Mike warns that Musk is another false savior, there to absorb populist energy and sabotage it from the inside—just like controlled opposition does in other nations. Claims Musk is now spouting truths that people already know (like AP = "Associated Propaganda"), but years too late, when it no longer matters. 🧠 “Why wasn’t he saying this back in 2015, 2016 when it mattered?” 4. Musk Will Betray Trump and MAGA Mike claims he warned months ago that Elon Musk would turn on Trump and the MAGA movement. Has previous videos titled: "Musk will betray Trump" "Elon Musk vs MAGA" "Elon Musk is more dangerous than Bill Gates" He believes Musk's billionaire status, media control, and tech power make him a more dangerous globalist asset than Gates or Zuckerberg. 🧠 “He's going to turn on Trump. You’ll see. Mark my words.” 5. Canadian Media Is Distracting the Public While Canada Collapses While Canada faces: Soaring housing and food prices Mass immigration and money laundering Fentanyl epidemics and election rigging The mainstream media is instead pushing Elon Musk distraction pieces. 🧠 "This is the front page of CTV — Musk's new party. Not fentanyl. Not rigged elections. Not Chinese takeover." 6. Musk, Bezos, and Other Billionaires Are Trying to Co-Opt Populist Rage Points out that Jeff Bezos is also now entering the political fray, likely to profit off division. Connects it back to the 2012 Tea Party, which had real grassroots energy — but was ultimately crushed by the system through audits, lawfare, and smear campaigns. 🧠 "Bezos now wants to cash in on the Trump-Musk fallout too." 7. "Clickbait Boy" Vindicated Mike reminds his audience that when he made predictions months ago, many mocked him. But now, events are unfolding exactly as he forecasted — especially the Trump-Musk fallout. 🧠 “People called me clickbait boy — but look what’s happening now.” 🧩 OVERALL MESSAGE: Mike is saying Elon Musk is a Trojan horse, not a revolutionary. His actions, timing, and alliances reveal him to be a tool of the same establishment he claims to challenge. His third-party talk is controlled opposition, just like Trudeau’s distractions in Canada. Populist movements like the Tea Party were targeted and crushed, and Musk’s rise is another manipulated storyline to distract, confuse, and ultimately neutralize real change.