COURT CASE WIN AGAINST CORRUPT POLICE (The Unlawfaul Police Action and Assault of Innocent People)

ASSAULTED BY POLICE FOR DEFENDING HIS RIGHTS

Almost three years since the unlawful police tactics that resulted in the violent assaults and arrests of innocent people, Nick Patterson has had his case recognized by the courts that the police involved had in fact acted unlawfully.

Future legal action by Nick and the other victims of this criminal action by Victoria police is likely to unfold. But, as it has taken nearly three years just to get to this point, how many more years will it take until proper justice is done and charges served upon the perpetrators?

Much of this video shows extensive body cam footage (shown in court) of the corrupt police officers that proves they conspired to act violently and unlawfully against members of the public.

Below is the link of the original video posted nearly 3 years ago which also shows the confrontations which lead to the abuse of police powers.

This kind of action is what leads to dictatorships, and what unfolded during the covid scamdemic was in fact a world wide dictatorship implemented by criminals in power, absolutely no doubt about it; their days are numbered and vengeance ultimately belongs to God. The very God in which these world leaders and criminal counterparts despise.

LINK HERE : Unlawful Policing & Assault of Innocent people in Melbourne

https://www.bitchute.com/video/homqzeuCuBBF/