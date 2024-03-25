Spring Time in Wisconsin 2024

Spring time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin.

This winter 23/24 was one for the record books with very little snow and now that it's spring time here it comes. We badly needed the moisture so this is good. The snowmobile trails never opened this season which is a first for us since moving here in 1998. Many businesses that rely on the army of snowmobilers who travel to the area are hurting this year. We had fewer cabin guests as well as a result of the low snowfall.

We have lots of availability going into April so if you've been thinking of staying at the cabin this is a great time to do it and we are offering specials all through out the month.

Check out our VRBO site at https://www.vrbo.com/338940 to see if it's your type of stay. Many of our guests state that the pictures don't do it justice! If you like the "Little House on the Prairie" books you will like our log cabin!

We are located in the heart of the Northwoods of Wisconsin that attracts out door enthusiasts of all types for fishing, hunting, boating, canoeing, kayaking, snowmobiling, skiing, off roading, country music https://www.hodag.com/country-music/, shopping, antiquing, flea markets, etc., etc.

Also we host the parents of kids who are in the area at summer camps when they come for visits.

https://logcabinhomestead.com/

