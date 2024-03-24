MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS Out of New York | SEKULOW

American Center for Law and Justice | MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS Out of New York. Aired 3/22/2024 - President Donald Trump’s $454 million bond is due by Monday. If he doesn’t pay the bond in his New York civil case, New York Attorney General Letitia James will seize Trump’s assets. Will the former President have to forfeit his NYC properties?





AG Letitia James is in the process of identifying the Trump buildings that she wants to take over. She wants to seize Seven Springs, a Trump golf resort in Westchester County, New York. She also has her sights set on Trump’s 40 Wall Street building and Trump Tower in New York City.





We also have the news that Trump’s social media platform – Truth Social – is going public for $3 billion. Essentially, this is a strategic move to free up more possible cash for the President.





The seizures of Trump’s assets could be temporary . . . or worse. We will start to have clarity on Monday, as the bond is due at 12:01 a.m. Keep in mind that AG James can also seize properties all over the country. She could go after Mar-a-Lago in Florida or the Trump hotel in Vegas.















