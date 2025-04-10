Ep. 1828: DHS Screening Aliens' Social Media Activity & the 1st Amendment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a brief rant & narrated these footnotes:
* DHS to Begin Screening Aliens’ Social Media Activity for Antisemitism
https://www.uscis.gov/newsroom/news-releases/dhs-to-begin-screening-aliens-social-media-activity-for-antisemitism
* ‘Executive Watch’: The breadth and depth of the Trump administration’s threat to the First Amendment — First Amendment News 465
https://www.thefire.org/news/blogs/ronald-kl-collins-first-amendment-news/executive-watch-breadth-and-depth-trump
* Alien Enemies Act
https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title50/chapter3&edition=prelim
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Enterprises"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#FreeSpeech #TrumpAdministration #AntiSemitism #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance