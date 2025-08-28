BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nebraska Cornhuskers 2025 Football Season Preview: Rhule’s House of Cards Mired in Mediocrity
The Nebraska Cornhuskers approach the 2025 season with uncertainty, as leadership challenges and roster dynamics raise critical questions. Analysis of coaching decisions, player potential, and a demanding schedule suggests a pivotal year, with outcomes ranging from modest success to significant setbacks, shaping the program's future trajectory.
Read the full article and review supporting resources at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack 
#NebraskaFootball #Huskers2025 #MattRhule #BigTenFootball #CollegeFootball

footballnebraskaseasonpreviewcornhuskers
