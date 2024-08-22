BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Caliguia & Secret Service Claudius Became Emperor
Bright345
Bright345
1 view • 8 months ago

Kill him we've talked enough. I say kill Caligulia. He's right Parkis, the longer we leave it we shant survive. It's Caligulia alone or not at all. I've dismissed the palace guards they're all at the games. Jove himself couldn't stop me. Casseius what's happened where's everybody gone. No, not the baby. Cassius murdered Messalina his third wife. That's our new Emperor, Kauser. That's our new Emperor Claudius. Long live the Emperor.

Guais Sapenes's is dead. He's taken his own life. All the officers involved in the conspiracy have arrested are awaiting trial and execution. It was what I've heard? That it was agreed among that only Caligulia die. Why should I deny it? When your very existence here prove that your death here would have ensured the return of the Republic. You leave me no choice condemn you for of Sozonia and the child. Take him away.

The investigation into this affair is closed.

Keywords
secret servicecaliguiacassius
