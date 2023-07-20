WAKE UP 9/11 - NO WAKE VORTEX - July 19th 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video illustrates examples of "wake vortex" in jets flying through clouds and a NASA wake vortex test with smoke. Following this are the Mike Hezarkhani shot of the south tower "hit" and the Naudet Brothers footage of Tower 1 being "hit"... in both there is no wake vortex whatsoever. This is a kicker in proving no planes.