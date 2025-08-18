BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Zelensky arrived at the White House, where he was greeted by Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
34 views • 4 weeks ago

Zelensky arrived at the White House, where he was greeted by Trump.

No suit and tie, but he did wear a jacket. Trump looks NOT thrilled.

Adding from video that I tried to upload:

Had troubles getting this video to post. No videos will accept for me right now.

NATO’s Rutte and EU’s von der Leyen have JUST pulled up at the White House.

UK PM Starmer’s just ARRIVED too.

Also now at the White House:

Finnish Prez Stubb 'A Finnish gay android has also turned up at the White House'.

And Italy’s Meloni

France’s Macron and Germany’s Merz are next.

Germany’s Merz is here

France’s Macron showed up, expected ahead of Zelensky

Ukrainian media report that Zelensky’s chief of staff, the National Security and Defense Council secretary, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., and a deputy foreign minister are part of Kiev’s delegation for talks with Trump.

Ukrainian delegation makes it to the White House

Head of Zelensky's office, Sec of National Sec and Def Council, Ukrainian envoy to US and deputy head of Foreign Affairs Ministry — all part of the crew

Adding later:  Donald Trump chose not to personally greet European leaders near the White House in Washington.

Instead, they were received by Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley. Trump’s meeting with the Europeans will not take place in the Oval Office, but in a banquet hall.

