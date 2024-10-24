The End Of A Redemption Arc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dad’s Home & He’s Pissed!
* The Democratic party is the home of weirdos, bitterness, envy, hate and conformity.
* It’s the enemy of freedom and creativity.
* It only destroys.
* Now is our last chance to stop the machine.
* Donald Trump is the only answer.
Georgia For Trump Rally | Duluth, GA (23 October 2024)