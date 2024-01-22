The healthiest foods you need in your diet - Dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

Here are the 8 healthiest foods: 1. Red meat–Grass-fed, grass-finished beef is excellent for your health and is one of the highest sources of glutamine. 2. Wild-caught fatty fish–Salmon and other fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. 3. Shellfish–Shrimp, clams, mussels, and other shellfish contain omega-3s, but they’re also a rich source of trace minerals. Oysters are one of the best sources of zinc. 4. Eggs–Choose organic pasture-raised eggs. 5. Fermented vegetables–Sauerkraut and kimchi are excellent sources of probiotics and vitamin C. 6. Leafy greens–Arugula, spinach, and high-quality lettuce contain folate, vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium. Consuming dairy with spinach can reduce oxalates. 7. Organ meats–Beef liver, cod liver, and other organ meats are rich in many vitamins, minerals, and trace minerals. 8. Herbs and spices–Garlic, onion, sage, thyme, sea salt, basil, and cinnamon all have unique properties and important health benefits.

