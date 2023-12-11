“Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of their Targeting of IDF vehicles in the advance lines east of Gaza.





Throughout the day and as of now, the Islamic Resistance - Hezbullah took credit for the following 5 attacks

? A group of Israeli soldiers near Al-Samaqa base with suitable weapons at 11.00 am

? Attack on Branit military base with artillery shells at 3.00 pm

? Attack on Al-Rahib military base with Burkan missiles at 3.00 pm

? Attack on Hadb Al-Bustan base with suitable weapons at 3.30 pm

? Attack on Al-Baghdadi military base where a group of soldiers and vehicles were staging with artillery at 3.35 pm

? None of today's rocket attacks were claimed by Hezbullah.

Adding also related to Lebanon, WAPO claim and US reply.

The Washington Post: Israel used white phosphorus supplied by the United States in an attack on Lebanon.

The Pentagon: We cannot verify whether the white phosphorus missiles are American, and we have not supplied them to Israel since October 7.

The United States is "concerned" about reports that Israel used American white phosphorus in Lebanon, will investigate the circumstances - White House

