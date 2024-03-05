Kyrsten Sinema: "They Turned On Her, and Dragged Her and Tossed Her Out Basically"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bannons War Room | Kari Lake On Kyrsten Sinema: She is very likeable, she has a lot of courage, I dont agree with her policies, but admire her courage for standing up for her principles against the leftists. "They Turned On Her, And Dragged Her Out And Tossed Her Out Basically"