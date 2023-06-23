BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DR. SCOTT ATLAS: INSIDE TRUMP'S COVID TASK FORCE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
146 views • 06/23/2023

Health policy expert and former and White House Coronavirus Task Force Advisor, Scott Atlas, MD, gives Del his inside look into his 2020 battle within the Trump Administration’s COVID-19 Task Force.  He describes a tumultuous scene where Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield, among others, fought against sound scientific data in favor of lockdowns, masking and school closures.

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire
