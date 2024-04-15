What Really Happened on October 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch it if you have the courage to question the Israeli government and the IDF.
One 8 October, nothing about Israel’s version of events made sense. I knew time would tell and that time is now.
The accusation of “Antisemitism” is a weapon used to silence what should be highly examined by the world.