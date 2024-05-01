Palestinian Lawyer On The Endless String Of Crimes Suffered By Palestinians Diana Buttu (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Neutrality Studies at:-

https://youtu.be/7w9RFKOea-4?si=PYKNLJunO4W7vs22 1 May 2024 The Monthly DalyDiana Buttu is a Palestinian-Canadian lawyer and activist for the Palestinian people. In this powerful testimony, she recounts the immense injustices suffered by Palestinians every day and the horrors Palestinians in Gaza have to endure with the full consent of the International community.

Clare Daly and Mick Wallace invited Diana as the third speaker on April 9, 2024, at the Left Group of the EU Parliament.

Speakers at the Hearing:

• Francesca Albanese (United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories)

• Daniel Levy (President of US-Middle East Project, former senior adviser to the Israeli government of Ehud Barak and former member of official Israeli delegation to peace talks at Taba and Oslo B under Yitzhak Rabin.)

• Diana Buttu (Lawyer and analyst, former legal adviser to Palestinian negotiating team and to President Mahmoud Abbas)

