EXHIBIT E: World Government Goes Mainstream

By far, most people talking about United Nations reform today are the very diplomats and activists pursuing these goals—many of whom advocate world federalism. Here at the John Stone Club, we aim to stimulate a healthy debate on the matter before drastic revision of the UN Charter makes global government a foregone conclusion.





Order of Oppression

Africa’s Quest for a New International System

By Tim Murithi

May/June 2023

Published on April 18, 2023

foreignaffairs.com/africa/global-south-un-order-oppression





How to reform the UN Security Council | RH S3E2 (2022)

Rethinking Humanitarianism Podcast

With guest Tim Murithi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Xcd_2pFMy4





Tim Murithi advocates a United Nations Parliamentary Assembly (2017)

unpacampaign.org/10121/tim-murithi/





Murithi, Tim. “RETHINKING THE UNITED NATIONS SYSTEM: PROSPECTS FOR A WORLD FEDERATION OF NATIONS.” International Journal on World Peace 20, no. 4 (2003): 3–28. http://www.jstor.org/stable/20753418.





Africa and the Remaking of Global Order

Prof. Tim Murithi (2017)

africaportal.org/publications/africa-and-remaking-global-order/





Time to do away with 'dysfunctional' United Nations Security Council

By Tim Murithi

https://mg.co.za/thoughtleader/opinion/2022-10-04-time-to-do-away-with-dysfunctional-united-nations-security-council/





Angry with reform delays, India calls U.N. system 'anachronistic'

Suhasini Haidar

April 27, 2023

https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/angry-with-reform-delays-india-calls-un-system-anachronistic-slams-veto-power/article66781723.ece





CUNCR/San Francisco Promise Team in PARIS (2018)

cuncr.org/research-seminars/paris-peace-forum/cuncr-represents-san-francisco-promise-first-annual-paris-peace-forum/





Book Club: Session #4 Global Governance & the Emergence of Global Institutions for the 21st Century

Citizens For Global Solutions (2023)

[Senior World Bank economist announces major UN reform effort. 01:06:26]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USvVYMfRRlU





Augusto Lopez-Claros: bio

weforum.org/agenda/authors/augusto-lopez-claros





The 2024 UN "Summit of the Future": An Opportunity to Revisit the UN Charter

By Augusto Lopez-Claros and Daniel Perell

October 15, 2022

globalgovernanceforum.org/2024-un-summit-future-opportunity-revisit-un-charter/





High-Level Advisory Board on Effective

Multilateralism (HLAB), A Breakthrough for

People and Planet: Effective and Inclusive Global

Governance for Today and the Future (New York:

United Nations University, 2023).

highleveladvisoryboard.org/breakthrough/pdf/highleveladvisoryboard_breakthrough_fullreport.pdf





Secretariat/Membership

United Nations University Centre for Policy Research (UNU-CPR)

highleveladvisoryboard.org/secretariat/

highleveladvisoryboard.org/membership/





Enhancing the Legitimacy of Multilateralism: Two Innovative Proposals For the U.N.

May 15, 2023

Andreas Bummel and Thomas Pogge

orfonline.org/research/enhancing-the-legitimacy-of-multilateralism-two-innovative-proposals-for-the-un/





Indian Calls UN Charter “Anachronistic”, Slams Reform Delays

April 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Za7oUDbNdEg&feature=youtu.be





World Federalist Conference 2023

pbs.twimg.com/media/FujnchKXoAI0glr.jpg