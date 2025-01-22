AI, Reconfigurable Surfaces and Silent Nerds

Find all source links in the comments here:

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.F6FFA915-CE2E-4758-8A6A-7D889A840D03:8

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1848095052171493724?t=Fpz2g_C56FFBZ8n2YTkFoA&s=19





The EU has been pumping millions of €uro tax payer money into INTRA-BODY NANO COMMUNICATION

#IoBNT #IoNT #BioCyberInterfaces #eHealth #SyntheticBioengineering





EU Horizon 2020 #GLADIATOR #MINERVA





#IoE UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE

European 🇪🇺 Union

Scalable Localization-enabled In-body Terahertz Nanonetwork





"The main scientific goal of the ScaLeITN project was to propose a terahertz-operating in-body nanonetwork that features localization and two-way communication capabilities" https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/893760/reporting

Next-generation theranostics of brain pathologies with autonomous externally controllable nanonetworks: a trans-disciplinary approach with bio-nanodevice interfaces

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/828837

Scalable Localization-enabled In-body Terahertz Nanonetwork

Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards BIO-inspired Nanonetworks and ICT-inspired Neuro-treatment

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/616922/results





Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection 6G Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024

https://rumble.com/v63s6zd-369151321.html

Interconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks

6GWORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19