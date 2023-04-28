BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🆘Mando🆘Kill date 4/28 Houston TX
Amanie K9
Amanie K9
28 views • 04/28/2023

Mando is a 2 yr old vetted healthy pup on the 4/28 kill list at Harris county “shelter” Houston TX, along with many others . BARC in Houston TX has 21 dogs on tomorrow’s Kill list . These 2 so called shelters get a combined 20$/MILLION/ year county counteract funded by your taxpayer dollars with ZERO accountability or independent audit. They also get Tens of MILLIONS in handouts with , you guessed it, zero accountability as the mayor, city  council and it sees the AG as well are all in cahoots 

