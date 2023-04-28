🆘Mando🆘Kill date 4/28 Houston TX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mando is a 2 yr old vetted healthy pup on the 4/28 kill list at Harris county “shelter” Houston TX, along with many others . BARC in Houston TX has 21 dogs on tomorrow’s Kill list . These 2 so called shelters get a combined 20$/MILLION/ year county counteract funded by your taxpayer dollars with ZERO accountability or independent audit. They also get Tens of MILLIONS in handouts with , you guessed it, zero accountability as the mayor, city council and it sees the AG as well are all in cahoots
