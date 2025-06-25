The Banking Cartel NEEDS WW3—Can a Ceasefire Derail the Reset? w/ Collin Plume





A shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran is already unraveling, and it’s starting to look like war is inevitable. But is this conflict organic—or are both sides being manipulated by the global banking cartel? In this episode, I speak with Collin Plume about the deeper agenda behind the chaos, the looming economic reset, and whether Trump can derail the push toward WW3.Show more



