JFK JR NEVER LEFT 🫥 HE HAS BEEN HERE THE ENTIRE TIME
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
134 views • 12 months ago

The FaceLeSs Man 🐸 #DDK


JFK JR never left, he has been here the entire time. Just wait to the Hurdy Gurdy man comes!! The many faces of No one.


Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OME8tJejaCOo/


Thumbnail: https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-claim-jfk-jr-reappear-dallas-texas-announce-donald-trump-president-1644851


Was it truly possible for JFK, Jr. NOT to have foreseen his own (((suiciding))), with what occurred with both his father and his uncle? Recall that I was on Long Island, just finishing a Yankees game where David Cone just pitched a no-hitter, when the news came


The sky was clear for MILES


VfB then posited, later on, that JFK, Jr. HAD FAKED HIS DEATH


IF HE DID...WHY NOT JFK & RFK, AS WELL?!?


http://mileswmathis.com/barindex2.pdf


🚨BREAKING: The “antisemitism” law that just passed in the House does NOT just make it illegal to criticize Jews.


It makes it ILLEGAL to preach the GOSPEL. ✝️


The House of Representatives just voted to make Christianity illegal in America. Let that sink in. 🇺🇸


https://twitter.com/realstewpeters/status/1785842750979469753

psyopsuicidedjohn fitzgerald kennedy jrmulti pronged offensivevincent fusco q
