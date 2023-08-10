Michigan: Voter Registration Scandal

Editor’s Note

* Using conservative estimates (based on evidence from only 5 key states) President Trump easily won 305 electoral votes to [Bidan]’s 233.

* Suppose the Dems were doing the same thing in every state.

* Did DJT win re-election in 2020 with 400 electoral votes and 80% popular vote?

* Was it not just a landslide, but a 50-state sweep?

* I’ll gladly concede DC — that’s enemy territory.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 10 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v367c4t-massive-voter-fraud-exposed-ep.-2064-08102023.html

