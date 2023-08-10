© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michigan: Voter Registration Scandal
• NYT: Error & Fraud At Issue As Absentee Voting Rises
Editor’s Note
* Using conservative estimates (based on evidence from only 5 key states) President Trump easily won 305 electoral votes to [Bidan]’s 233.
* Suppose the Dems were doing the same thing in every state.
* Did DJT win re-election in 2020 with 400 electoral votes and 80% popular vote?
* Was it not just a landslide, but a 50-state sweep?
* I’ll gladly concede DC — that’s enemy territory.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 10 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v367c4t-massive-voter-fraud-exposed-ep.-2064-08102023.html