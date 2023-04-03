BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HIDE The CHILDREN! - The Ukrainian Armed Forces - together with the Orgs. 'White Angel' & 'Phoenix' - Forcibly Took Children Away, out of Bakhmut.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 04/03/2023

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the organizations "White Angel" and "Phoenix", forcibly took children out of Bakhmut in order to force their parents to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine.

◾️This was told by Natalya Tkachenko, a local resident and mother of a 13-year-old girl. Children, according to her, were specially sought out, and in case of refusal to leave, they were taken away by force.

- Therefore, we had a period when we simply hid our children. We hid them in cold apartments, hid at other addresses, in other basements, that is, not where they were registered or seen before.

- If the car drove into the yard or appeared somewhere, the adults would quickly take the girls, go to other floors they had keys for, close them into cold apartments, and they sat quietly as a mice until the cars left.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy